Anti-Trans Legislation at What Feels Like the End of the World

Heart heavy as a soaked sponge, I am so tired.

Every day, more threats against people like me,

by people unlike me. People like me, but don’t like me.

And fires in the scrub and neighborhoods of LA.

Where I live, La Niña has covered us in a blanket

of snow so deep, I can only look at it.

So deep, I cannot cross over, nor go round.

Fire season months away, unmitigated by snow.

People like me, one lick in the wild flames,

one drop in the collective gallons of our human

blood. People like me, sparking like atoms,

tiniest form of matter. We matter. We matter.