One Poem by Quinn Bailey

The Otters One Night



They came from the salty purr

of the ocean like slick eel dreams

a mother and two pups, moving

up the shaggy rocks to drink

from a stream that lopes down

the mountain to meet them.

Three whiskered chins resting

together on the smooth pebbles,

their rough tongues greedily

lapping away the stiffness of salt.

To look away now would be to lose

them and of course I do when,

at the mother’s single soft bark,

they sidle back down the gray

scales of night and into the water

like oil meeting oil.

We may meet someday, you and I,

and we may even talk about things

that matter and let our masks slip

a little, but who I am (really) is still

on that dock watching for any ripple

on the dark shining water.