One Poem by Frank Paino

The Griffon Vulture’s Prayer

A 35,000-year-old flute fashioned from the radial bone of a

griffon vulture may be the world’s first musical instrument.



After I’ve lost my place

among clouds,

among muscular

branches,

let the elements

dismantle me

until all that remains

is the slim radius

of one revenant wing

burnished by sun

to brilliance

that will catch the eye

of a woman

clothed in soft hide

who gathers tinder

along a lake’s rainpitted

shore.

Let her lift it

to lips that shape only

some primal tongue.

Let her breathe into

its slender throat

until that solitary note

becomes a hymn

returned to sky.

Listen, this world wastes

nothing. Even death

can become a song.