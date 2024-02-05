One Poem by Frank Paino

The Griffon Vulture’s Prayer
A 35,000-year-old flute fashioned from the radial bone of a
griffon vulture may be the world’s first musical instrument.
After I’ve lost my place
among clouds,
among muscular
branches,
let the elements
dismantle me
until all that remains
is the slim radius
of one revenant wing
burnished by sun
to brilliance
that will catch the eye
of a woman
clothed in soft hide
who gathers tinder
along a lake’s rainpitted
shore.
Let her lift it
to lips that shape only
some primal tongue.
Let her breathe into
its slender throat
until that solitary note
becomes a hymn
returned to sky.
Listen, this world wastes
nothing. Even death
can become a song.
Header photo of griffon vulture by Jevgeni Fil, courtesy Pixabay.