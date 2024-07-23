In the Beginning

After Donika Kelly’s “In the Beginning”





In the beginning, there was only this lake

pounding harsh against the jagged rocks—

this brutal beating below bark shadowed

blue by afternoon waves. The wind blows

frigid against my uncovered ear tips, as the

birch’s roots lie upturned, body moss-covered—

new flesh forming in her finality. Flat cedar

branchlets parallel the horizon; their fallen

needles soften my steps on this forest floor.

I taste their burnt smell in my throat as they

greet me: A poem lies in the lines of the birch.

When the birch doesn’t speak, I don’t ask

for a translation.

Sonnet for the Lighthouse at East Wharf

After Donika Kelly’s “I love you. I miss you. Please get out of my house.”





Nothing today hasn’t happened before: the gravel

pile on the side of state highway 82, Canadian geese

eating crumbs near the lake’s walkways, pink sunset

against that yellow sky. Today’s winter air smells like

the middle of Oklahoma, and I know when it snows

and lines the tops of my neighbors’ balconies, I will

pretend I’m in your old apartment. Stale morning

air in my lungs. Birds swaying on the powerlines.

I am trying so hard to recognize my body for what

it is: silk undone, silk unbecoming. The only time I

visited that lighthouse on Lake Hefner, I almost slipped

on the rocks cascading toward the water. I deleted every

photo taken that day. But still I see the locked green

door, your cold hands peeking from under your sleeves.

I Find Remnants of Home in the Map of My Body

After Donna Spruijt-Metz’s “Hoof”





Is it that I have had a richness

in this greenery or an anguish

unspoken?

The dogwood blooms through

the left side of my body—I find

roots spreading instead of veins.

In a dream, I ask: where is home?

Fence lines wrinkle across my brow;

to unfurrow would be to completely

undo myself.

Through closed eyes I watch

my legs fold themselves. I tire of

the ribbon that ties together my intestines.

In my hair lives a tiny bird. It brings

an apple seed back to its nest. I hear

swallowing,

then quiet.