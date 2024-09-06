One Poem by Laura Isabela Amsel

A Catechism

The most fundamental aspect of your religion.

Color of crushed green velveteen,

the hummingbird dipping his needle

in each scarlet zinnia, sipping

his quick nectar stitches.

What you want others to know.



Three tiny butterflies that flare and flicker

in and out of lavender thistle like small blue flames;

summer haze that sifts between hickory branches.

The most unique aspect of your religion.

Dogwood petals that blush open to spite

barbed wire tightening around the tree’s trunk.

Why you are faithful.

One grey squirrel swirling after another,

spiraling round and round,

climbing the slender redbud’s trunk.

Your rituals.

The felled hickory under mud-dark water,

wet wood rich with rotting, trunk half-sunken,

half-afloat, weather-whitened like carcass bones,

cool and smooth as water-worn stones.

The effect of these rituals on your daily life.

A lone branch of honey locust

twitching as if invisible fingers

snatched an invisible string.

Your religious symbols.

The siss of a rising breeze through the trees

and a single elm leaf that holds itself

in stillness, all the others shivering.

A guide for your future.

The copperhead swaying

through the cumulus cloud

come down to paint

white the moss green pond.

Your relationship with deities.

Brown bats, swallow-like, diving

and rising for mosquitoes

as dark replaces day’s light.

A scripture.

Breeze brushing the green lake gray

like a hand playing with velvet’s nap.

The reason for suffering.

A cardinal, there all the while

but hidden in glare,

flaring like a struck match.

A prayer.

Fog falls on the pond—

shorn wet wool piled high.