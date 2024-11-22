THE TERRAIN.ORG ANNUAL ONLINE AUCTION + FUNDRAISER IS DEC. 3-17! SAVE THE DATE!
Poetry
·1 min read

One Poem by John Pass

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Against

When I can accomplish little
else, I split wood

against the November mornings
a cedar blaze is an only brilliance

and January mornings the heat pump’s
grip on 18 slips for lack

of a fir log’s back-up embers.
And against snow

or deadfall taking down the lines
that light our circuits. I split wood to grow

a wall rows-deep in the woodshed, letting
in and through the damp-extracting, sap-

extruding air. Into chunks and splinters
go the old deep breathers, wind-sinewy music

makers, to nothing but blow and echo.
Against despair of other purpose, I stack wood.

 

 

    

John PassJohn Pass’s poems have been widely published in Canada, and have appeared in the U.S., the U.K., and in French translation. Prizes for his work include Canada’s most prestigious, a Governor General’s Literary Award for Poetry (2006). His 20th title, Vetrna zvonkohra (Protimluv, 2020), is a selection of his poems translated into Czech.

Read poetry by John Pass previously appearing in Terrain.org: “A Cheering Stain” and four poems from Water Stair.

Header photo by Krasula, courtesy Shutterstock. Photo of John Pass by Kris Krug

Map
ISSN 1932-9474 | © Copyright 1997-2024 Terrain Publishing. All rights reserved.
White-throated sparrow, singing
Next
Letter to America:
When We Were Invisible

Terrain.org is the first online literary journal of place, publishing award-winning literature, art, editorials, and community case studies since 1998.