One Poem by John Pass

Against

When I can accomplish little

else, I split wood

against the November mornings

a cedar blaze is an only brilliance

and January mornings the heat pump’s

grip on 18 slips for lack

of a fir log’s back-up embers.

And against snow

or deadfall taking down the lines

that light our circuits. I split wood to grow

a wall rows-deep in the woodshed, letting

in and through the damp-extracting, sap-

extruding air. Into chunks and splinters

go the old deep breathers, wind-sinewy music

makers, to nothing but blow and echo.

Against despair of other purpose, I stack wood.