One Poem by John Pass

Against
When I can accomplish little
else, I split wood
against the November mornings
a cedar blaze is an only brilliance
and January mornings the heat pump’s
grip on 18 slips for lack
of a fir log’s back-up embers.
And against snow
or deadfall taking down the lines
that light our circuits. I split wood to grow
a wall rows-deep in the woodshed, letting
in and through the damp-extracting, sap-
extruding air. Into chunks and splinters
go the old deep breathers, wind-sinewy music
makers, to nothing but blow and echo.
Against despair of other purpose, I stack wood.
Read poetry by John Pass previously appearing in Terrain.org: “A Cheering Stain” and four poems from Water Stair.
Header photo by Krasula, courtesy Shutterstock. Photo of John Pass by Kris Krug