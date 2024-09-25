Common Pawpaw

for Vicky



We were so sure of ourselves. Time

after time turning leaves to measure

the relative degree of waxiness against

the three-pronged symmetry of their veins,

photosynthetic power as a principle of green

warmth. We were always wrong.

So adept at identifying the incorrect

tree, which is to say we introduced ourselves

to strangers and still received bashful

rustling. What did we do to deserve

such patience? Friend, you are deep morning

breaths and hefty breakfasts. Your limbs arc

towards secure and fertile ground. The woods

are a disco for your dancing and someone is there,

calling out your name, which echoes,

which means you have never been

alone. Someone wraps you in lace

to hold your blooms, which, red and heavy

as a well-worn organ, hang downwards.

Do they ring out to the grieving earth

below, to a beetle, to a lover, standing just

a little ways off? Did you know, scientists call

this kind of flower perfect? Light enters

the grove. We leave with only each other,

and a glimpse of a future overcome with fruit.



Common Pawpaw, Asimina triloba



Light Enters the Grove: Exploring Cuyahoga Valley National Park through Poetry, edited by Charles Malone, Carrie George, and Jason Harris (Kent State University Press, 2024). It is reprinted with permission of the press. This excerpt was originally published indited by Charles Malone, Carrie George, and Jason Harris (Kent State University Press, 2024). It is reprinted with permission of the press. A literary hike through Ohio’s oldest national park. An anthology celebrating the biodiversity and staggering beauty of Cuyahoga Valley National Park, Light Enters the Grove collects 80 poems, each of which reflects its author’s unique connection to a living organism found within the park—ranging from white-tailed deer to brown bats and from Japanese honeysuckle to bloodroot. Additionally, each poem is paired with an artistic depiction of the poem’s subject that reinforces the rich relationship between artists and the natural world. Learn more and purchase the book.