I Plant Milkweed on My Father’s Grave

because the plant is so named

for the sticky white latex that

pours out of wounded tissues

and my father like

his father before him

died from cellular wounds

he received after a lifetime

in rubber factories.

I’m trying to find

a way through death

like the monarch butterflies

who feed on milkweed toxins

to make themselves

distasteful to predators.

Or maybe

I’m stumbling past death

like my step father,

who’s managed to out live my mother

despite feeding on the toxins of

the Hospira Pharmaceutical plant by day

and thirty packs of Busch Light by night.

I promise

when I swallow the milkweed

from your grave.

I’m not thinking of the latex,

or your cancer.

I’m thinking of the genus

Asclepias so named for

the Greek god of medicine.

I want to be healed.

I swear it.



Common Milkweed, Asclepias syriaca

Light Enters the Grove: Exploring Cuyahoga Valley National Park through Poetry, edited by Charles Malone, Carrie George, and Jason Harris (Kent State University Press, 2024). It is reprinted with permission of the press. This excerpt was originally published in Light Enters the Grove. A literary hike through Ohio's oldest national park. An anthology celebrating the biodiversity and staggering beauty of Cuyahoga Valley National Park, Light Enters the Grove collects 80 poems, each of which reflects its author's unique connection to a living organism found within the park—ranging from white-tailed deer to brown bats and from Japanese honeysuckle to bloodroot. Additionally, each poem is paired with an artistic depiction of the poem's subject that reinforces the rich relationship between artists and the natural world.