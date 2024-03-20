One Poem by Doug Ramspeck

Unknown Music

We know it waits there in the cradle

of the sky. Waits amid the scars of clouds

with their thickets of white. My mother

spoke often of the kingdom, as though

it were possible to trace the path of birds

into a tapestry. There is a language of dark

and a language of light, and neither

knows the other until they are the same.

The first song, I think, was death,

and it brushed against our legs in the tall

grass, and we named it for the gates

that kept opening and closing in our dreams,

named it for the dust-colored passage

of the years. Even decades dissolve

on the tongue. My mother told me once

that stars were fireflies that blinked on

and off so slowly we never noticed,

told me that my father was the day’s

last light the sun cast on a river’s surface.