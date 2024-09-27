OPEN SEPT. 15 - NOV. 15: SOWELL EMERGING WRITERS PRIZE FOR FULL FICTION MANUSCRIPT. LEARN MORE.
Great blue heron
Light Enters the GrovePoetry
·1 min read

Great Blue Heron:
Poetry by Dan Dorman

from Light Enters the Grove: Exploring Cuyahoga Valley National Park through Poetry

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

 

Great blue heron

 

Great Blue Heron

Great blue heron shape poem by Dan Dorman

 
Great Blue Heron, Ardea herodias

 

 

Light Enters the Grove: Exploring Cuyahoga Valley National Park through PoetryThis excerpt was originally published in Light Enters the Grove: Exploring Cuyahoga Valley National Park through Poetry, edited by Charles Malone, Carrie George, and Jason Harris (Kent State University Press, 2024). It is reprinted with permission of the press.

A literary hike through Ohio’s oldest national park. An anthology celebrating the biodiversity and staggering beauty of Cuyahoga Valley National Park, Light Enters the Grove collects 80 poems, each of which reflects its author’s unique connection to a living organism found within the park—ranging from white-tailed deer to brown bats and from Japanese honeysuckle to bloodroot. Additionally, each poem is paired with an artistic depiction of the poem’s subject that reinforces the rich relationship between artists and the natural world.

Learn more and purchase the book.

Dan DormanDan Dorman’s most recent writing can be found at the Cuyahoga Public Library and Bangalore Review, with visual poems at Word for/Word and others. He graduated from the NEOMFA and teaches creative writing and composition on a wandering basis.

Header image, Common Pawpaw, by Each+Every, courtesy Kent State University Press.

Map
ISSN 1932-9474 | © Copyright 1997-2024 Terrain Publishing. All rights reserved.
Common milkweed
Next
Common Milkweed:
Poetry by Delilah McCrea

Terrain.org is the first online literary journal of place, publishing award-winning literature, art, editorials, and community case studies since 1998.