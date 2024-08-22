Three Poems by Anne Hampford

About Time (1)

If only crocuses were honest

in their opening, not this tease

for a season unready

to arrive, frost still biting

what isn’t yet green.

But the ravishment

of purple, we all want it—

to be dirty with newness,

pulsing in air we don’t yet know

is lying. This morning,

the onslaught of longing—

his tongue on my nipple-hard

breasts, his salt on my cheek,

his brazen fingers

in my hair, asking. The answer

always yes. Oblivious

to first blooms and

what they pretend.

About Time (2)

And suddenly it’s late November. Another

birthday closes in. They come fast. Countable

by scores and scars. Now, everything timed—seasons, sleep,

distance to destination, the Thanksgiving turkey roasting

in its juices. And I can’t pretend I’m still summer-dirty,

green with want. Oak leaves sharpen before they fall.

Woodsmoke and pine thicken the air. Even wrapped

in wool, I’m cold. And refuse to rake the lawn.

Let the wind rearrange what’s fallen.

I take the path to the reservoir. Breath visible.

Lungs aching. Skin blued in weak light. The sun pinks

the sky for hours after it disappears. A small consolation.

But those umber leaves quiver in the trees, as if

deciding what to do. As if there’s a choice.

Flocked

thousands of Arctic terns fly just above the water

like whitecaps on the dark sea

until the wind shifts lifts them into ribboned echelons

birding the equatorial sky

they’re halfway to Antarctica

halfway through a pole to pole journey

an entire species following

summer’s abundance of fish light calm

when tired they settle on the ocean’s surface

rest for a few hours

a braided rope silvering the sea

carried by the current until

they take flight in a chorus of splash and wingflap

red-beaked calls shrill the air

a vast canvas of onward

what is it to be flocked

wings beating to a rhythm

other than one’s own

always touched

by the breath of another