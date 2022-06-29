Pelican
Poetry
Four Poems by Anne Hampford

Mercy

Pelicans don’t trust me. They unsettle
when I near, then rise in unison to fly
down the coast. Do they know
I found one thrashing on the beach

at La Boca? His torn pouch against
a silent, white throat. One wing wrenched
at the shoulder, quills snapped; the tip
bent back at an angle. Mottled feathers flared

skyward. He kept trying to fly. Flapping
his good wing, only to contort his squat body
and coat it in sand. One good swing
of a rock didn’t crush

his skull. I kept at it until
it was done. Left him for vultures
and the tide. His topaz eye, the sun
burning me. The rock still in my hand.

 

 

Andean Condor

You’re black gloss     tracing the valley north

               Mount Fitz Roy     a distant gash

 
in the blue     as you ride    

               thermals in widening arcs, 
  

wingtips flared.     On this jagged cliff    

               high above El Chaltén, the wind    
 

jostles and jolts, holds me on the precipice    

               of groundlessness, the possibility
 

of Hanan Pacha     realm of gods and celestial

               bodies.     Listen:
 

scratch of dragonfly, whirr of grass, this

               dead tree shivering beside me, alive
 

with insects and air.     If I step off, will you

               carry me? Or leave me falling, shadow
 

swelling, becoming earth?     Sacred bird, sage of the Inca

               meet me on the threshold        silent feeder, bone cleaner.

 

 

Blue Morpho

Almost     tattooed a blue morpho
on my ass     when I was twenty

could have carried it    a talisman
for flight     or transformation

exotica     encoded in the luminous hues
of my gypsy fantasies     I painted

my bedroom      Starry Night blue
sought out       reflected light

found it in the eyes      of every man
I ever loved     the haint

hovering     above hyacinth doors
in the Willka Qhichwa     teal rapids

on the Baker River     cobalt ice
dotting     the Weddell Sea

I’ll never know     all the names
or shades     I’m a geography lesson

bound to blue     at the equator
where desert     and jungle

meet ocean     where morphos
float and fall     in flight

their undersides    eyespotted
and beige   when resting close-winged

camouflaged    on the forest floor

 

 

       Butterfly Migration: Manabí, Ecuador

 
They confetti               May mornings              in white.
 

               Bleached wings            skim bamboo               swoop
 

                             down the coast      dodging                  wires and walls.
 

               A breeze              catering to chaos                     lifts
 

drops              lifts them again.         In my bones
 

               an instinct                    antennaed        to their wake
 

                             apprenticed                      to the semantics           of quiver
 

               and whirr                     ready           for the next
 

current             wherever it takes me.            Wind picks up
 

               fronds rustle          percussive.             Everything is moving:
 

                             hibiscus      amaryllis       even the aloe
 

               shudders.         I abide             in the ticker tape
 

eddy                        a flock of one.

 

 

 

Anne HampfordAnne Hampford lives on the coast of Ecuador but still calls Connecticut home. Her poetry is informed by her love of nature, animals, and wandering. She has traveled to six continents and can fake her way through several languages. 

Header photo by Ann Boulais, courtesy Pixabay. Photo of Anne Hampford by Frédérique Tiéfry.

