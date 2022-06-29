Four Poems by Anne Hampford

Mercy

Pelicans don’t trust me. They unsettle

when I near, then rise in unison to fly

down the coast. Do they know

I found one thrashing on the beach

at La Boca? His torn pouch against

a silent, white throat. One wing wrenched

at the shoulder, quills snapped; the tip

bent back at an angle. Mottled feathers flared

skyward. He kept trying to fly. Flapping

his good wing, only to contort his squat body

and coat it in sand. One good swing

of a rock didn’t crush

his skull. I kept at it until

it was done. Left him for vultures

and the tide. His topaz eye, the sun

burning me. The rock still in my hand.

Andean Condor

You’re black gloss tracing the valley north

Mount Fitz Roy a distant gash



in the blue as you ride

thermals in widening arcs,



wingtips flared. On this jagged cliff

high above El Chaltén, the wind



jostles and jolts, holds me on the precipice

of groundlessness, the possibility



of Hanan Pacha realm of gods and celestial

bodies. Listen:



scratch of dragonfly, whirr of grass, this

dead tree shivering beside me, alive



with insects and air. If I step off, will you

carry me? Or leave me falling, shadow



swelling, becoming earth? Sacred bird, sage of the Inca

meet me on the threshold silent feeder, bone cleaner.

Blue Morpho

Almost tattooed a blue morpho

on my ass when I was twenty

could have carried it a talisman

for flight or transformation

exotica encoded in the luminous hues

of my gypsy fantasies I painted

my bedroom Starry Night blue

sought out reflected light

found it in the eyes of every man

I ever loved the haint

hovering above hyacinth doors

in the Willka Qhichwa teal rapids

on the Baker River cobalt ice

dotting the Weddell Sea

I’ll never know all the names

or shades I’m a geography lesson

bound to blue at the equator

where desert and jungle

meet ocean where morphos

float and fall in flight

their undersides eyespotted

and beige when resting close-winged

camouflaged on the forest floor

Butterfly Migration: Manabí, Ecuador



They confetti May mornings in white.



Bleached wings skim bamboo swoop



down the coast dodging wires and walls.



A breeze catering to chaos lifts



drops lifts them again. In my bones



an instinct antennaed to their wake



apprenticed to the semantics of quiver



and whirr ready for the next



current wherever it takes me. Wind picks up



fronds rustle percussive. Everything is moving:



hibiscus amaryllis even the aloe



shudders. I abide in the ticker tape



eddy a flock of one.