Two Poems by Noah Davis

Green Heron,

Audubon Plate CCCXXXIII

My mouth opens

like morning

to swallow

this tailed-scale

of the moon

now faltering,

leaving the sky

empty-bellied.

Black Vulture or Carrion Crow,

Audubon Plate CVI

My beloved and I

straddle

whatever body

was reason enough

to fall back

to earth.

At the cusp

of our entry,

we cradle

each other,

me below her,

lilting right

so we may both

see where is softest.

Pass through

our own reflections

to find what sound

of ourselves

called us down

here again.

Bell of my body

still pealing.

Bell of her body

hummed.