Two Poems by Noah Davis

Green Heron,
Audubon Plate CCCXXXIII
My mouth opens
like morning
to swallow
this tailed-scale
of the moon
now faltering,
leaving the sky
empty-bellied.
Black Vulture or Carrion Crow,
Audubon Plate CVI
My beloved and I
straddle
whatever body
was reason enough
to fall back
to earth.
At the cusp
of our entry,
we cradle
each other,
me below her,
lilting right
so we may both
see where is softest.
Pass through
our own reflections
to find what sound
of ourselves
called us down
here again.
Bell of my body
still pealing.
Bell of her body
hummed.
Read poetry by Noah Davis previously appearing in Terrain.org: two poems and two poems.
Header image, Black Vulture or Carrion Crow, Audubon Plate CVI, courtesy Joel Oppenheimer, Inc..