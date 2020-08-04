Two Poems by Noah Davis

Short-Haired Girl Goes to Church
The church at the mouth
of the hollow
says
we can cut down
the mountains
because God
will come again
and make them new.
In Sunday school
I ask
what we’re supposed to do
when the mountains
are all dust and rubble?
The teacher says
God will provide
for the faithful.
Winter Solstice
After squalls fill the hollow
I fear the light,
which has nearly folded
its purple into laurel,
will splinter on a porcupine’s orange teeth
as it rakes the white ribs of a dead coyote,
vibration sending the tiny bones
in my inner ear to search for less brittle
sound in the horns of water
ice curls behind mid-stream rocks
or the places where deer
melt snow to the oval shape
of their heat.
Header photo Ioana Catalina E, courtesy Shutterstock.