Two Poems by Noah Davis

Short-Haired Girl Goes to Church

The church at the mouth

of the hollow

says

we can cut down

the mountains

because God

will come again

and make them new.

In Sunday school

I ask

what we’re supposed to do

when the mountains

are all dust and rubble?

The teacher says

God will provide

for the faithful.

Winter Solstice

After squalls fill the hollow

I fear the light,

which has nearly folded

its purple into laurel,

will splinter on a porcupine’s orange teeth

as it rakes the white ribs of a dead coyote,

vibration sending the tiny bones

in my inner ear to search for less brittle

sound in the horns of water

ice curls behind mid-stream rocks

or the places where deer

melt snow to the oval shape

of their heat.