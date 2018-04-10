

What Was Left of Altoona When I Was Born



After men cut trees to dirt

and stone, coal was drawn

up tunnels and cast into light

like snakes from winter dens

or the coiled intestines hands pull

from slaughtered pigs.

Allegheny Doxology



Far-off thunder follows

the blinking red lights

of wind turbines that ridge

the mountains, blades

orbiting like white

trillium in May.

Children grow dizzy

counting the revolutions,

shadows that kaleidoscope

the valley floor,

a stolen energy

swelling like spring melt

or grapevines

around the trunk

of an oak.

Heat lightning

brightens black

between clouds.

A deep rushing.

Then an even deeper

absence.

Noah Davis is a first-year MFA candidate at Indiana University. His poetry is published or forthcoming in North American Review, The Hollins Critic, Atlanta Review, Water~Stone Review, and Chautauqua, among others. Davis has received Pushcart Prize nominations for poetry from both Poet Lore and Natural Bridge.



Header photo by WKIDESGN, courtesy Pixabay. Photo of Noah Davis by Marissa Carney.