One Poem by Kevin Craft

Word for It



Those harbor porpoises

cruising through a glade of bull kelp—

blunt heads rounded, dorsal fins flashing

as they surface and exhale,

dive, disappear, no telling

exactly where they’re going

to break the canopy of their breathing

as they cross the inlet

in tandem—what we used to call

the buddy system, summers at the shore—

is it revery or camaraderie they chase

through drowsy sea lanes

tracking any glimmer a cold current

brings to their indivisible attention?

Or something finer? How clearly

their spent breath carries across the evening—

louder than you think,

louder than they are near—

not effortless or without pleasure

the pressure of the dive

released, arresting our attention now

like sudden fiction.

Nothing I can do

would bring me closer to that sympathy

of plumes and punchlines

traded back and forth—stale air swapped

for a depth charge

mining the harbor to sweep it clean—

if not walking beside a thoughtful friend,

one who knows the names of trees

and which plants to eat

and where to find them,

so I stand here watching porpoises

circle Friday Harbor,

telling you since

witness feeds on witness to survive.