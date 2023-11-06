One Poem by Justin Hunt

Mowing

This morning, my friend Reid told me

he takes two runs now at mowing his yard,

doesn’t feel like knocking it out

in one long pass like he used to.

And the thing is, I dreamed last night

I was mowing a vast field—

no woods or creeks, no houses or fences

to frame the work, give it an end.

On the street out front, cars plow the heat,

one after the other. I’m listening

to A Hard Rain’s A-Gonna Fall, and I’m sorry

for all my mowing, sorry for Reid’s.

Always, this mowing, while the moon

and raccoons and armadillos

own the night, and catfish gill and fin

at the river’s muddy bottom, whiskered

and white-bellied, cool and silent.

It’s Monday, the 23rd of August. I’m afraid

of dying with regrets.

I’m thinking of rain

and the river—its deep channel

along the far bank, the catfish down there.