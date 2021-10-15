One Poem by Justin Hunt

After Reading Charles Wright

Great wind keeps carrying us

where we don’t want, where we don’t know.

– Charles Wright, from “Black and Blue”



A final hour of sunlight. Early November

on the backs of crickets, the garden bare

but for the peppers that still bloom, somehow—

ajicitos and serranos, a thick-eared poblano.

Poblano: del pueblo. Of the village, the people.

Of the people, by the people, for the people:

words plucked from war’s dark wind—

gold-veined, brittle and blotched

as the poplar leaf that flits from my hand.

Where will I come to rest? Where will we?

Of what use our years?

A cloudless, azure sky. Wood smoke

in the air. Long shadows, tongues of night.