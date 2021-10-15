One Poem by Justin Hunt

After Reading Charles Wright
Great wind keeps carrying us
where we don’t want, where we don’t know.
– Charles Wright, from “Black and Blue”
A final hour of sunlight. Early November
on the backs of crickets, the garden bare
but for the peppers that still bloom, somehow—
ajicitos and serranos, a thick-eared poblano.
Poblano: del pueblo. Of the village, the people.
Of the people, by the people, for the people:
words plucked from war’s dark wind—
gold-veined, brittle and blotched
as the poplar leaf that flits from my hand.
Where will I come to rest? Where will we?
Of what use our years?
A cloudless, azure sky. Wood smoke
in the air. Long shadows, tongues of night.
Header photo by Galyna Andrushko, courtesy Shutterstock. Photo of Laura Winter by Brad Winter.