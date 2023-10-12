One Poem by January Gill O’Neil

For Ella

I love a wild daffodil,

the one that grows

where she’s planted—

along a wooded highway

left to her own abandon,

but not abandoned.

Her big yellow head

leaning toward or away

from the sun. Not excluded

but exclusive, her trumpet

heralds no one, not even

the Canada geese—

their long-necked honks

announcing their journey.

She’ll be here less

than a season, grace us

with green slender stems,

strong enough to withstand

rain and spring’s early chill.

And when she goes,

what remains she’ll bury

deep inside the bulb of her,

take a part of me with her

until she returns.



