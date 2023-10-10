One Poem by Alberto Ríos

The Broken

Something is always broken.

Nothing is perfect longer than a day—

Every roof has a broken tile,

Every mouth a chipped tooth.

Something is always broken

But the world endures the break:

The broken twig is how we follow the trail.

The broken promise is the one we remember.

Something changed is pushed out the door,

Sad, perhaps, but ready, too ready, for the world.

Something is always broken.

Something is always fixed.



