One Poem by Alberto Ríos

The Broken
Something is always broken.
Nothing is perfect longer than a day—
Every roof has a broken tile,
Every mouth a chipped tooth.
Something is always broken
But the world endures the break:
The broken twig is how we follow the trail.
The broken promise is the one we remember.
Something changed is pushed out the door,
Sad, perhaps, but ready, too ready, for the world.
Something is always broken.
Something is always fixed.
This is the second of five poems from the anthology reprinted in Terrain.org over the second week of October 2023. As an introduction to the poems, read James Crews’s “The Wonder of Small Things”.
“The Broken” by Alberto Ríos, from A Small Story About the Sky. Copyright © 2015 by Alberto Ríos. Reprinted with the permission of The Permissions Company, LLC on behalf of Copper Canyon Press.
Header photo by djedj, courtesy Pixabay. Photo of Alberto Ríos courtesy Blue Flower Arts.