Horse on carousel
PoetryThe Wonder of Small Things
·1 min read

One Poem by Rita Dove

from The Wonder of Small Things

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

 

Horse and Tree

Everybody who’s anybody longs to be a tree—
or ride one, hair blown to froth.
That’s why horses were invented, and saddles
tooled with singular stars.

This is why we braid their harsh manes
as if they were children, why children
might fear a carousel at first for the way
it insists that life is round. No,

we reply, there is music and then it stops;
the beautiful is always rising and falling.
We call and the children sing back one more time.
In the tree the luminous sap ascends.

   

   
 

The Wonder of Small Things: Poems of Peace & Renewal, edited by James CrewsThis poem is excerpted from The Wonder of Small Things: Poems of Peace & Renewal (Storey Publishing, 2023), edited by James Crews, a collection of highly accessible, uplifting poetry celebrating the small wonders and peaceful moments of everyday life.

This is the first of five poems from the anthology reprinted in Terrain.org over the second week of October 2023. As an introduction to the poems, read James Crews’s “The Wonder of Small Things”.

“Horse and Tree” by Rita Dove, from Grace Notes. Copyright © 1989 by Rita Dove. Used by permission of W. W. Norton & Company, Inc.

  

Rita DoveRita Dove published her first book of poems, The Yellow House on the Corner, in 1980. She has followed this work with several other collections, including Museum, Thomas and Beulah, Grace Notes, Selected Poems, Mother Love, On the Bus with Rosa Parks, and American Smooth. In 1993, Dove became Poet Laureate of the United States, the first Black poet to receive this honor.

Header photo by 44833, courtesy Pixabay. Photo of Rita Dove courtesy of Rita Dove and the Poetry Foundation.

Map
ISSN 1932-9474 | © Copyright 1997-2023 Terrain Publishing. All rights reserved.
Previous
One Poem by Alberto Ríos
Next
The Wonder of Small Things

Terrain.org is the world’s first online journal of place, publishing a rich mix of literature, art, commentary, and design since 1998.