One Poem by Rita Dove

Horse and Tree
Everybody who’s anybody longs to be a tree—
or ride one, hair blown to froth.
That’s why horses were invented, and saddles
tooled with singular stars.
This is why we braid their harsh manes
as if they were children, why children
might fear a carousel at first for the way
it insists that life is round. No,
we reply, there is music and then it stops;
the beautiful is always rising and falling.
We call and the children sing back one more time.
In the tree the luminous sap ascends.
This is the first of five poems from the anthology reprinted in Terrain.org over the second week of October 2023. As an introduction to the poems, read James Crews’s “The Wonder of Small Things”.
“Horse and Tree” by Rita Dove, from Grace Notes. Copyright © 1989 by Rita Dove. Used by permission of W. W. Norton & Company, Inc.
Header photo by 44833, courtesy Pixabay. Photo of Rita Dove courtesy of Rita Dove and the Poetry Foundation.