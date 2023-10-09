One Poem by Rita Dove

Horse and Tree

Everybody who’s anybody longs to be a tree—

or ride one, hair blown to froth.

That’s why horses were invented, and saddles

tooled with singular stars.

This is why we braid their harsh manes

as if they were children, why children

might fear a carousel at first for the way

it insists that life is round. No,

we reply, there is music and then it stops;

the beautiful is always rising and falling.

We call and the children sing back one more time.

In the tree the luminous sap ascends.



