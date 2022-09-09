Two Poems by Triana Reid

Carbon

after “The Once and Future World” by J.B. Mackinnon



We may reflect the sun back onto itself

We may sequester & gather in

chambers below the earth

on which

we kneel or stand or slumber.



Or

Whale song

ear bones as big as fists

boundless blubber bathed in the sea

plankton krill whale

Iron rich shit

“fecal plumes” “colour of oversteeped green tea”

Whale falls cratered with life

When living things die

May we slow down

Note: If the blue whale population of the Southern Ocean was rebuilt to the extraordinary numbers of pre-whaling an estimated 3.3 million tonnes of atmospheric carbon would be stored in blubber, bone, and muscle for centuries, even after death. The blue whale population is currently one-tenth of their previous numbers.

Nesting

A blue bellied bird hops on currents from fence post to fence post

I would be following her

if I was not already walking this new way

home

I have lost a love

that I never was sure how to write about

except through the glimpses of

what we had seen

the bear and the otters and the lynx and the sheep and the ravens and the worms and the roadrunner

sleeping in the home I knew for a year

ought I be broken now?

ought I be tired?

She lands softly on the sand brown soil of my yard

I tell her of the secret treats

black oil in the bird feeders

she seems delighted for an instant

before flight

takes us both just far enough

elsewhere.