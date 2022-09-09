Poetry
Two Poems by Triana Reid

Carbon

after “The Once and Future World” by J.B. Mackinnon
 

We may reflect the sun back onto itself

We may sequester & gather in

chambers below the earth

on which

we kneel                      or stand                      or slumber.

 

 
Or

 

Whale song

ear bones as big as fists

boundless blubber bathed in the sea

 

plankton                      krill                      whale

Iron rich shit

“fecal plumes”             “colour of oversteeped green tea”

 

Whale falls cratered with life

When living things die

May we slow down

 

Note: If the blue whale population of the Southern Ocean was rebuilt to the extraordinary numbers of pre-whaling an estimated 3.3 million tonnes of atmospheric carbon would be stored in blubber, bone, and muscle for centuries, even after death. The blue whale population is currently one-tenth of their previous numbers.

 

 

Nesting

A blue bellied bird hops on currents from fence post to fence post
I would be following her
if I was not already walking this new way
home

I have lost a love
that I never was sure how to write about
except through the glimpses of
what we had seen
the bear and the otters and the lynx and the sheep and the ravens and the worms and the roadrunner
sleeping in the home I knew for a year
ought I be broken now?
ought I be tired?

She lands softly on the sand brown soil of my yard
I tell her of the secret treats
black oil in the bird feeders
she seems delighted for an instant
before flight
takes us both just far enough
elsewhere.

 

 

 

Triana ReidTriana Reid is a graduate of the Institute of American Indian Arts in Santa Fe, New Mexico, with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Poetry. Her poetry has previously been published in the IAIA student anthology, WORD (a publication by the New Mexico School for the Arts), and SOMOS Young Writers and is forthcoming in the Santa Fe Literary Review.

Header image by jamesteohart, courtesy Shutterstock. Photo of Triana Reid by Jason Ordaz

