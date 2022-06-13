Three Poems by Stephen Corey

The Tick

You don’t know if the mark on your skin is new

because you can’t tell if it has legs. If, when

you magnify the mark, it does, then you have to

get it out. My mother used to do that with a lit

cigarette by bringing it close enough to burn

my thin skin, and when the legs backed off

she would kill them. Sometimes the pain from

the ashes would wake me. Sometimes I’d dream

red eyes circling my bed, wolves around a tent.

They ask that about a poem—does it have legs?

And if, when you look closely, it does, you’d

best get it all down because if you don’t you

Can come down with what looks like flu but, unlike

flu, will last the rest of your life. Odd, I’d say,

that you never think how those legs emerged,

clinging to a slim blade of swaying grass

at the side of some trail, and how only by chance

did you pass by and sweep them away.