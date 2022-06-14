Two Parables

Old Roads, New Stories: A Literary Series

The Story of the Farmer

It’s hard work, meeting the needs of a region, so each day the farmer rose at four. He ate toast, poured another cup of coffee, then checked on his clouds, the cirrus and stratus, the acres of temperamental cumulus—all there stirring in their sleep, but all of them fine, maybe dreaming that the rooster wouldn’t crow.

If a cloud was ready to harvest, the farmer fastened a string, and his sheepdog, Mary, watched it lift with maternal concern, watched it rise, catch the wind, and take the slack the farmer kept spooling out. Then he’d fasten a string to another so there would be rain, enough that even ferns could grow, and buds could appear between bricks in the cobblestone walks from back doors to gardens. Enough for streambeds to know they had a purpose, and for the sun to seem brighter by contrast, and for robins on lawns throughout town to do their thing, pulling worms from the ground—Hop-stab, Hop-stab.

A good life, and meaningful, if it weren’t for the insurance: the lightning that had to be indemnified, and the supplemental policies in case of broken hearts if his rain was too beautiful, too lonely.

There were the ones, as well, needing land to build more everything.

“What would be the price,” they all kept asking, “to leash your dog, cut ties, and walk away?”

The Forklift Driver’s Story

There wasn’t a load the forklift driver

couldn’t steer.

Anything set on a pallet, he could stow—

any box, any crate you could imagine,

even spheres from that plant

with a dimwit running things.

The gears were like his own mind thinking,

and the forks and lever like his heartbeats,

’til one day, they asked him

to stack up all the news…

How many massacred this time?

With which kind of military rifle?

With how many rounds per minute

ripping through kids,

their teachers, parishioners,

and people dancing,

people pushing shopping carts—

No goddamn way that I can do this, he thought.

And what sort of country is it

where a person has to try?