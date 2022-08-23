Three Poems by Melissa Studdard

Es muss sein

– Ludwig van Beethoven



Oh La La La,

You stocky

clown triggerfish

with your yellow-

blotched caudal

peduncle and your spangles

of white. You think

I’ll meet you at the reef slopes

like a desperate lover

near the punch bowl

at a Sadie Hawkins dance,

but I keep

to my reading at night,

find the map from my

self to my

other self. If I could

name the ocean that holds you, I’d

decline. Your

dominion is absolute

and beautiful—a salvation

in a fount of drowning. Like

gravity before we

understand it or subside. You are

the number on the other side

of one-hundred, the donation

of salt to wonder, the little God

propped up next to a little,

edible world. But you

know that already,

don’t you, you water

parter, you diurnal swimmer,

you saucy, scampering,

stand-up routine of a fish?

Freckled Fish

Fish that preferred

the polka to the stripe,

that lifted heavy, sexless

eggs into its mouth,

proud and protective,

histrionic and hoarding

underwater drama

into the copper

of its fins. Rotten

with beauty, hideous,

I tell you,

with its fickle

commitment

to camouflage,

its feathered

flair, its golden-silver

startle of sky—

a reflection slid between

waves, the way

a note is slid beneath

a bedroom door. I never

meant to read it,

Lord, forgive me—

the fish, it was yours.

Gold Spotted Rabbitfish

You that lurked half-thug

among the pebbles, world-worn

but waggish—gave you Paly Frags

and you ate them. Flowers of the reef,

same. Put to your eyes the beauty

of camouflage, and you became it.

What was broken in you

broke waves until the others

were pulled through your hunger

into the imaginary

planets and pouches

of your stomach. All gold spotted

you were above your metallic

base of blue—on the other side

of social, in the orchard

of your private circulations,

like a thought I once had

but can’t remember

though I beckon with pellets

and messages of support.