

The art-poem pairing below represents select pieces from the exhibit The Ten-Oh-Two (Bear Gallery, Fairbanks, May 2021), by Megan Perra, artist and wildlife biologist, and Caitlin Scarano, poet. The exhibition which details a year in the migration of the Porcupine Caribou Herd (PCH) and the herd’s intersections with human and other non-human animals through a series of narrative poems paired with visual art. Each pairing represents a different, intersecting aspect of the PCH’s ecology, such as the rut, calving season on the coastal plains, etc.

In these pieces, the artist and poet engage with scientific knowledge, Traditional Ecological Knowledge, native subsistence practices, and the concept of umwelt—what David M. Eagleman describes as “the small subset of the world that an animal is able to detect.” To the artist and poet, the idea of umwelt relates to the value in attempting to decenter the human perspective—in art, politics and policy, research, and beyond. What does it mean to try to think about and value the worlds that nonhuman beings inhabit and experience and the impact we have on those worlds? How do we assess and begin to undo the damage caused by various manifestations of human

exceptionalism?

Their folio is an artistic and poetic glimpse into the interconnected web of caribou, their predators (including humans), and the landscape of the Alaskan tundra.

Even the Wind

The caribou to the wolf

Fall rusts the tundra

like a shipwreck. Vibrations of other bands

of caribou rise from the earth

into my body, a metronome.

You cut through north slope drainages, try

to find me alone. In winter,

my eyes change from gold

to blue, I hear the howls

from the inside

of my body out. Try to absorb

the sparse light of the tundra night

where ravens wrap

themselves in scraps of dark.

Here, snow swallows

every sound. We’ll meet on the edge

of a boning knife winter. Parallel lives,

the hunter and the hunted. I am just one

in a storm and stress

of antlers. Pawing for lichen and moss.

They run, I run. Your pack

dots in the narrowing

distance. Like wraiths, shadow

palimpsests, they follow in the tracks

you’ve made. This season

will try to pick us

clean. Winnow our bodies to raven-wracked

rib cages among the drifts and dwarf

willows. Here, even the wind

has teeth and I am thriving, perhaps

dying. The tundra empty,

the tundra full.

Time makes concentric circles of us all

Who braids the oxbowed river

like a daughter’s hair? A gravel bar gives way

to sand dotted with day-old wolf prints.

You carry a pronged mantle. Burr, tine,

& beam. Chase thaw across snowfields,

muskegs, and eskers. Sleep

a false summit, the song embedded

in a metronome’s tick. Death assemblage

as refuge. Your sisters lick bone

for calcium, phosphorus, and magnesium.

You carry a pronged mantle. Dress it in bear

flower, blue bells, and toxic monkshood.

Holy, holy, this kingdom without kings. The body

can be many things. Sinew for thread, tallow

for lamp light, backstrap fat for cooking

lard. Your head an imprint—disembodied,

drenched in dreaming. Change waits

for an opening, an aperture in the sepia-tinted

silence. You carry a pronged mantle. A hunter

raises her weapon, a thousand possible endings

spring up like mountain ravens.