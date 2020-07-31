One Poem by Melissa Studdard

Gaius villosus

Beetle, I silk my burrow for you.

Short tunnel of darkness. Room

for your body only inside my body.

I could spin a fable out of this:

Wind whistling through the wheat,

acacia trees creaking, the earth

wrapped around me like skin. Outside

this hole, machinery rumbles

in tune with the angst of the biped,

slowly harmonizing everything:

a drought song, a wildfire song, a long,

dissolving corpse on the tongue.