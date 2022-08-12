Letter to America by Angela Sorby

First Apiary

White House or no, this is agriculture, and the bees call the shots.

– Charlie Brands, Presidential beekeeper (ret.)



The First Bees occupy the White House hive

En masse, commiserating buzz to buzz,

A colony, and yet not colonized,

A legal code apart, and yet of us.

They do not recognize our speech as speech.

Their concentration overwhelms the lawn.

They work through the compact geometry

Of infinitely perfect hexagons.

“No garden is a feral isolate”:

Who said that? Bella Azbug? Etta James?

The queen is stable and self-evident

Like some deep baseline knowledge in the brain.

In x we trust: the pollen in the phlox

Burns off the mist. We are not wholly lost.