Bees at wooden hive
Letter to AmericaPoetry
·1 min read

Letter to America by Angela Sorby

One Poem

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

First Apiary

White House or no, this is agriculture, and the bees call the shots.
    – Charlie Brands, Presidential beekeeper (ret.)
 

The First Bees occupy the White House hive
En masse, commiserating buzz to buzz,
A colony, and yet not colonized,
A legal code apart, and yet of us.
They do not recognize our speech as speech.
Their concentration overwhelms the lawn.
They work through the compact geometry
Of infinitely perfect hexagons.
“No garden is a feral isolate”:
Who said that? Bella Azbug? Etta James?
The queen is stable and self-evident
Like some deep baseline knowledge in the brain.
In x we trust: the pollen in the phlox
Burns off the mist. We are not wholly lost.

 

 

 

Angela SorbyAngela Sorby is the author of several books, most recently The Sleeve Waves, which won the Felix Pollak Prize from the University of Wisconsin Press. She is a professor of American literature and creative writing at Marquette University.

Header photo by Sushaaa, courtesy Shutterstock.

Map
ISSN 1932-9474 | © Copyright 1997-2022 Terrain Publishing. All rights reserved.
Support for Terrain.org is provided by readers and the Michael Donnelly Faculty Award at Kansas State University.
Flooded farmland with storm clouds at dusk
Next
Resisting Extraction: An Interview with Elizabeth Rush

Terrain.org is the world’s first online journal of place, publishing a rich mix of literature, artwork, case studies, and more since 1997.