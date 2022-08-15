One Poem by Brittney Corrigan

The Road Ecologist Watches a Deer Chase a Coyote Off the Snoqualmie Wildlife Overpass

They might have a little history together. The road ecologist

reads the WSDOT tweet, watches the video over and over.

She squints at the night vision shapes of coyote and deer, bright

and eyeless and bounding. She sides with the coyote, lone soul

just trying to navigate the dark. The road ecologist understands

what it’s like to be driven away, tail between legs, running.

The doe is alone, but who knows what small hearts quiver

in the forest beyond? The coyote is alone, but who knows

what small mouths pant in the distant den? I don’t want to be

alone, the road ecologist thinks, refreshing the video again.

A little history together. As if that could explain instinct or fear.

As if that could explain every severed longing, luminous bodies

expanding the distance between them. The road ecologist

can’t sleep, listens to nothing in the empty night.