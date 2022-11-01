Response to your fearful thoughts

regarding critical race theory

May thoughts of mercy

arise only after the acts.

May the thought of peace

arise only after the truce.

May thoughts of caring

arise only after giving.

May you not retreat

from acts of love to

remote thoughts of love—

no matter the price.

May your caring come first.

May your peace be held fast.

May mercy light your face.

May you hear the pure note you sing

and from inside the holy sound

may you feel what you are finding

before you think what you have found.