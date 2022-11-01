Response to your fearful thoughts
regarding critical race theory
May thoughts of mercy
arise only after the acts.
May the thought of peace
arise only after the truce.
May thoughts of caring
arise only after giving.
May you not retreat
from acts of love to
remote thoughts of love—
no matter the price.
May your caring come first.
May your peace be held fast.
May mercy light your face.
May you hear the pure note you sing
and from inside the holy sound
may you feel what you are finding
before you think what you have found.
Header photo by Daniel Reche, courtesy Pixabay.