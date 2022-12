Haiku Garden

Rose is before a

poet composes or knows

yet what a rose is.

Tender flock of lamb’s

ears, intently listening

for keen crying wolf.

Exploring dark earth,

taproots reaching for sweetness

discover pay dirt.

Unencumbered vines,

green submarines and rambling

carefree curlicues.

Bright hummingbird sips

liquor of hibiscus, fuel

of faithful flower.

After performing

athletic feats, grasshopper

resting on a leaf.

Harryette Mullen’s poetry collections include Recycloedia (Graywolf Press, 2006), winner of a PEN Beyond Margin Award, Sleeping with the Dictionary (University of California Press, 2002), finalist for a National Book Award, National Book Critics Circle Award, and Los Angeles Times Book Prize. Graywolf Press published Urban Tumbleweed in 2013. Black Sunflowers Poetry Press will release Open Leaves / poems from earth in 2023. Her Silver-Tongued Companion, a critical edition of collected and uncollected poetry, is forthcoming from Edinburgh University Press. She teaches at UCLA.

Header photo by Couleur, courtesy Pixabay. Photo of Harryette Mullen by Judy Natal.