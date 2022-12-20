Haiku Garden

Rose is before a

poet composes or knows

yet what a rose is.

Tender flock of lamb’s

ears, intently listening

for keen crying wolf.

Exploring dark earth,

taproots reaching for sweetness

discover pay dirt.

Unencumbered vines,

green submarines and rambling

carefree curlicues.

Bright hummingbird sips

liquor of hibiscus, fuel

of faithful flower.

After performing

athletic feats, grasshopper

resting on a leaf.