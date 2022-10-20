One Poem by Jed Myers

A Piece of String

Our brick row house, I never saw it

as narrow. Wasn’t it wide as a truck?

And wasn’t I, little one, giant

lord of that crumbling alley out back?

Didn’t I shadow those battered valleys,

crouched to watch life pressing out

through the cracks, the grass tufts

my post-nuclear ferns, the dandelions

a new order’s sunflowers? Ants, alien

or ally hordes. And over my ruins,

rising above the laundry-room door,

our fired-clay fortress, wasn’t it

broad as Godzilla’s paw? Where I lost

my warriors in the cement’s fissures,

there sprouted elegant bluish blooms,

banners better than headstone pebbles.

Remember the old question How long

is a piece of string? How long

did my brother and I fly on our bikes

off the end of that lumber-scrap ramp

propped on a rock stolen from our own

mother’s garden? It will be forever

unclocked. And how long till we drove

back down Parma Road and marveled,

our first home, so small and broken?

We’d been the insects on that tract

some lords in their clouds had mapped

paved and traded. Then we’d migrated,

across City Line for the schools. Times

I still want streets to split open, vines

sprung from the freed roots, sudden

stems like fat green anacondas, leaves

spread fast-as-dream and glinty

as executioners’ blades over our heads,

and the sky ready to be my memorial

petal, no stone to carve years in.



