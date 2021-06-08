Two Poems by Ralph Black

Recurring Dream Song

Nature, too, is boring—

a wave fondling a beach, perfecting

its essential imperfections,

saw grass nodding like anorexic nuns.

We must not, as the saying says,

say so—but see how the wind gets snagged

like old stockings in the stunted pines?

Or how the flight of fifty thousand monarchs

invade our fragile privacies?

You could ask the moon a question:

where are you going, all gimlet-eyed

and pouty? Where did you come from,

with no satchel for your poems,

no rouge for your sallow cheeks?

Mr. Bashō whittles a walking stick

for Mr. Bones, tosses the shavings into the fire.

Their poems rise through the dark

like pinwheels, broadcasting spot fires

over the desiccated hills.

See what I mean? I blame

the philosophers with their maudlin candles,

the seaglass shine of river pebbles

scrolled along the windowsill.

I blame the coyotes, with their raffish good looks,

snuffling up truffles and wedding bands,

thimbles packed with spider eggs.

I’m smitten by the sun’s glaring headlines

same as the next guy—the way

the drumroll heartbeat of a shrew vies

with the hummingbird’s wingblur.

I admit my weaknesses—the shallow pool

of my inner resources.

Nature, friends, is all dolled up,

poised to crash the party. No good fighting it.

Better to set another place at the table, fold

the napkins into prayer flags and sails.

Better to pry the windows wide,

popping the roof like a beer keg, letting in

everything the daft wind carries

in its cheeks—honeybee and lichen, thistle seed

and locust husk, spider silk spelling out

another untranslatable epic—

the swelling chorus

of an unadorned hour that might yet stave off

this wagging hunger.

Love Poem with Construction Site

This town above a river, below a cowl of peaks,

this stacked and hammered assemblage—

beribboned tin, floating voices, orange moons,

is revision revised. Every house is going up or

falling into itself, imploding cusp, tumbling

clapboard, lintel and post, except for the one next door,

which is being dismantled and carted off by men

with hammers and scarves, levers and woven baskets,

strut by elegant strut, even the interlapped bamboo mats

that once were walls are clipped and stacked, even

the hand-hewn beams that kept the floors afloat,

invisible for six or eight generations are hauled

into dusty light to become some new unfolded corner

of the town. A window that has watched every season

drift into view is tacked into another blank canvas

of wall, framing someone else’s ordinary day.

Your face is a trick of light hovering in the panes.

Only the mist sifting through the green notch

slung across the valley is the same mist, torn each morning

like parchment from the body of toppling clouds.

Your name is seeded in the folds. And my hands

are the same hands, chipped like old paint

as they are pried from the front door and tossed like

a pair of dry-rot gloves onto a heap of shingles and

rusted hinges. They lie there still, palms toward the

sifted light, opening and closing like canvas moths,

cardboard trinkets patient for scraps of your voice

in the wind, and the hundred thousand kisses

promised by the coming rain.



