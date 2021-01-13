One Poem by Natasha Sajé

to the twelve muskrats moving in a line behind my chain link fence at dawn in Salt Lake City on the first of September
in the beginning all the world was water
until you moskwas
dove to the depths to gather a ball of mud
blew on it until
it became the whole earth
together this morning for safety
you prepare for the hard freeze
move quietly in the dark of a new moon
you hear glaciers crack thousands of miles away
carry a map of water in the desert
how did you draw it?
how can we read it?
Natasha Sajé is the author of three books of poems, including Vivarium (Tupelo Press, 2014); a book of literary criticism, Windows and Doors: A Poet Reads Literary Theory (University of Michigan Press, 2014); and a memoir-in-essays, Terroir: Love, Out of Place, published in November 2020 by Trinity University Press. She teaches at Westminster College in Salt Lake City and in the Vermont College MFA in Writing Program.
Header photo by Jan DeVos, courtesy Shutterstock. Photo of Natasha Sajé by David Baddley.