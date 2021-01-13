One Poem by Natasha Sajé

to the twelve muskrats moving in a line behind my chain link fence at dawn in Salt Lake City on the first of September



in the beginning all the world was water

until you moskwas

dove to the depths to gather a ball of mud

blew on it until

it became the whole earth



together this morning for safety

you prepare for the hard freeze

move quietly in the dark of a new moon



you hear glaciers crack thousands of miles away

carry a map of water in the desert



how did you draw it?

how can we read it?