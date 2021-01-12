Two Poems by Jennifer K. Sweeney

Wildest

The hour of snacks and homework

and we’re enlarging the world with adverbs of scale.

See how easily smooth becomes smoother,

how we can silk it further to the sheen that is most

itself. You are taller, stronger, a little further

from my center, but not furthest

(may we stop here in the horizon note of further)

and you want to know how accretion applies to wild.

One field left longer, one never entered

by anything that sought to change it.

Say wild and the honeysuckle curls round the cedar

and the cedar’s silence mats a soft floor in winter

whose most faithful withholding buckles

the cloudhead. Say wilder and it’s less

bewildering, more why,

the cloud funneling now, the animals hurried

into the barn, and we’re left

staring at the floodwaters salting our questions.

Wilder rakes its impulsive hand over us

and we ride off the road in the night.

And wildest, what sprung cosmos is that?

I hope we never see it enough to know

as here in this measured plot we keep turning

the hose on the fire ants and they

dutifully froth up. Somewhere lives

expanses never perceived, deepest praise

all the lost coasts, outbacks, untrodden

tundras of this world, its earths too wild

to survive us. My boy wants to know

how wild it gets. As long as there is land

that has never breathed in

our borrowed must of oxygen,

then the mandrakes quiver in their sacs;

as you curl into sleep, the dryad

is out there pressing her most unburdened head

against evening’s northest altar.

Kindling

After her husband died of cancer

a woman went out to the forest

with four friends at midnight. Wine-drunk,

someone got the notion to dismantle

a beaver dam. They hooted, loosening

the bark and clod, undoing the assemblage

of roots latticed beneath the cold rush

of water, arms blackened to breaking.

When the knotted wall was no more,

they hid behind rocks where by the stars’

debris a set of paddles emerged in the fray.

The woman watched the huddle affix

each brambly clump just so like masoners

at work, fitfully mending it higher, stronger

within the hour, no room for loss

amidst the efficiency of will and while

her friends passed the bottle

and had a good laugh, she clung

to a paper birch, the sky

reckless in its vacancies.