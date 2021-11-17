The Changing Landscape of Public Memory | Works on Paper



Introduction



We are in the midst of a moment of epochal transformation that started before Charlottesville with the demand that the landscape of American memory, as embodied in figurative public monuments, be reassessed. This has resulted in the alteration of these monuments through additions and removals aiming to correct historical erasures that have resulted in systematic biases extending into the present.

My latest works on paper, made in my studio, are from what I call the Anna Pierrepont Series. They are perhaps an inevitable progression from the practice I launched in 2013, when I would carry around a folding chair and whatever materials I could fit in my paint-smeared backpack to make plein air drawings of statuary near my home in Brooklyn. I did not start this series with any specific intent; I was simply inspired by my intense love of the challenge of representation. The statues were selected in the time-honored academic tradition of drawing statuary, due to their static nature. (Ironically, given my project, Anna Pierrepont, a descendant of John Jay, the first chief justice of the U.S., does not have a statue dedicated in her name. She lies in a grand sarcophagus on a forlorn hill in Brooklyn’s Green-Wood Cemetery. I don’t know much about her life, but I find her crypt, enclosed in gothic filigree of an august red sandstone, and surrounded by familial minions scattered below her, a fitting moniker for this series of works).

It wasn’t long before I, along with the rest of the world, began to see statuary in a different way—public monuments, in particular. Such monuments are often installed in central places, functioning to communicate a memory that is sanctioned by those controlling memory space. Most monuments are pastiches of selective memory blended with outright fictions that appear increasingly absurd as time passes. Brought into being in stone and metal, they often endure way past their expiration dates. Increasingly, people are connecting these relics to the persistence of inequities enduring into the present, and they are turning against them with astonishing intensity.

The monuments I’ve recorded in the images in the gallery below were raised to celebrate the assignment of others to ghostlike invisibility, their pristine surfaces reflecting continued success in these efforts over epochs. These surfaces have been transformed in recent years by hammers, chisels, markers, spray paint, and plastic wrap, and entire monuments have been brought down by lassos and cranes. The monuments are now in the possession of those who were rendered invisible by them. The resulting images, as captured in photographs and on video and in art, are astonishing tableaux vivant.

Broken Glass in Capitol

ink, gesso, graphite and colored pencil, pastel on watercolor paper, 30.5” x 21.5” (2021)

Figures Through Broken Glass in Capitol

ink, gesso, graphite and colored pencil, pastel on watercolor paper, 30.5” x 21.5” (2021)

Capitol Riot Through Columns and Shattered Glass

ink, gesso, graphite and colored pencil, pastel on watercolor paper, 29.5” x 19.5” (2021)

Statue and Flag in Capitol (TR . . .)

ink, gesso, graphite and colored pencil, pastel on watercolor paper, 27” x 19” (2021)

Lee, Richmond (tear it down)

ink, gesso, graphite and colored pencil, pastel on watercolor paper, 27” x 19” (2021)

Sheridan Equestrian Splashed Red, DC

ink, gesso, graphite and colored pencil, pastel on watercolor paper, 29.5” x 19.5” (2021)

Columbus Removal, Columbus (OH)

ink, gesso, graphite and colored pencil, pastel on watercolor paper, 29.5” x 19.5” (2021)

Maine Monument (USS) Splashed Red

ink, gesso, graphite and colored pencil, pastel on watercolor paper, 26” x 18” (2021)

Pioneer, University of Oregon

ink, gesso, graphite and colored pencil, pastel on watercolor paper, 29.5” x 19.5” (2021)

Victoria Splashed White (Manitoba)

ink, gesso, graphite and colored pencil, pastel on watercolor paper, 30” x 21.5” (2020)

Paint-Splashed A. Jackson (NOLA)

ink, gesso, graphite and colored pencil, pastel on watercolor paper, 29.5” x 19.5” (2021)

MacDonald Splashed Green (Toronto)

ink, gesso, graphite and colored pencil, pastel on watercolor paper, 29.5” x 19.5” (2021)

Zachary Taylor with Smeared Blood, in Plastic (Capitol)

ink, gesso, graphite and colored pencil, pastel on watercolor paper, 27” x 19” (2021)

Castleman in Orange Paint (KY)

gouache, ink, gesso, graphite and colored pencil, pastel on watercolor paper, 22.5” x 18” (2020)

Portland Washington (1619)

gouache, ink, gesso, graphite and colored pencil, pastel on watercolor paper, 16” x 23” (2020)

DeGaulle Splashed in Yellow

gouache, ink, gesso, graphite and colored pencil, pastel on watercolor paper, 21” x 6.5” (2020)

TR Splashed Red (NY)

gouache, ink, gesso, graphite and colored pencil, pastel on watercolor paper, 26.5” x 19” (2020)

Lady Forward Splashed Red (WI)

ink, gesso, graphite and colored pencil, pastel on watercolor paper, 29” x 21” (2020)

Washington in Capitol

ink, gesso, graphite and colored pencil, pastel on watercolor paper, 30.5” x 21.5” (2021)

Maury Splashed Orange, Richmond

ink, gesso, graphite and colored pencil, pastel on watercolor paper, 30.5” x 22.5” (2021)

Removal of Columbus from LA

ink, gesso, goauche, pencil on paper, 30” x 22” (2018)

Lee Equestrian, Richmond (GF/BLM)

ink, gesso, graphite and colored pencil, pastel on watercolor paper, 29” x 21” (2020)

Removal of General Nathan Bedford Forrest Statue from Memphis

ink, gesso, goauche, pencil on paper, 9” x 30” (2018)

About the Artist

Howard Skrill is the creator of the Anna Pierrepont Series, which explores the fate of public monuments in plein air drawings and in studio works on paper. Images from this series have been published in numerous journals and magazines around the country. Howard is a long time resident of Brooklyn, New York, where he lives with his wife.

Learn more about Howard Skrill at howardskrill.blogspot.com.

All images courtesy Howard Skrill.