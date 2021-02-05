Three Poems by John Hazard

The Bob and Mary Diner, New Buffalo, Ohio, 2008

Every succulent sandwich under $4.99



A summer Thursday and Roger Dowell

in overalls and long grey beard sits

hunched at the counter, the village at his back

and, farther off, the long-dead coal field.

For $3.99 the special: fried baloney on grilled white,

home fries, sizzling strips of pepper and onion.

He likes the smells, takes his time,

stares now and then into the kitchen,

where Mary glances toward him

and mumbles something to Janie, her cook.

Whatever Mary said, Roger hears so sad.

And odd? He’s pretty sure. So he digs

in his pocket, finds four wadded bills

to smack on the Formica, wets his napkin,

wipes his fingers and the butter knife,

half-mumbles, half-growls something—

nothing you could call a word—

at nothing Mary knows she said.

He takes a dozen careful steps toward the door,

pauses there, points the dull blade at his ear,

moves it in circles. Against their will, people look.

His daughter’s little house sits two miles north,

near the old Walhonding Mine and Tunnel Hill.

She worries about her father, and debt, and sinkholes,

which the deep coal shafts might have left a century ago.

He heads away from town on the gravel berm,

patches of goldenrod beside him now and then,

and cattails, and some asters, purple and white.

He walks on the left, facing traffic,

as he was taught to do so long ago.

Fabio and the Animals

Blue skies last Thursday along the trail

where a cardinal couple, ten feet up a pine,

fed each other, one seed at a time.

A few yards later a different cardinal

lay in dirt, hawk-shredded, feathers scattered,

while in the budding treetops

the first pair fluted their red love.

In another quarter mile I nearly

stepped on a pair of garter snakes

coiled around each other, writhing

under midday sun. They paused,

raised their heads to scan me

as I hovered over their sex,

which looked like war.

But today’s a lazy Sunday, coffee, the paper,

and YouTube—in Portugal, Fabio, age four,

declines some bites of octopus

his mother’s cut for lunch.

He’s firm. He wants his animals alive!

Wants them standing up!

He raises his hands like a conductor.

Off camera, his mother’s voice

sounds adoring, even teary, as she

grants a lunch of noodles and potatoes,

the souls of which Fabio has not pondered.

But on this dewy morning he makes me

reconsider immortal greens, pasta, beans.

Then I recall the octopus’ serpent legs

surging with murderous speed and grace—

how he pries small creatures from the rocks,

choosing the tasty ones

to crush with his beak, and gobble,

whether or not each shrimp, crab,

or tiny fish has finished his sentence

in an ocean so dark and silent

no one knows just what to say.

The New Neighbor

You know this man: fifty-something, lean,

lives alone, speaks so little, such

grudging helloes, I wonder

if words to him are underwater sounds,

claims of the drowning, or mumbled prayers,

or rattling items in forgotten drawers.

Hands on hips, he studies some storm

that he alone perceives, as men the city hired

repair his sewage line from house to street.

His giant pickup sits white as a bride in the drive.

He’s modified the muffler so he can feel

the rumble of an engine’s speech,

like sounds he heard in youth,

when radio nights of pounding songs buried

the plaintive notes he silently preferred.

In those hills outside of town, narrow roads

curved along the sprawling fields,

and he remembers the smell of peaches.

He never knew the farmer’s name.