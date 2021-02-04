Two Poems by Emily Ransdell

Driving Idaho

Sometimes I envy the devout,

days that begin and end with prayer,

grown men in restaurants

unembarrassed to bow their heads.

But me, I’m hammered by doubt.

By this fire-damaged sky,

farmhouse hydrangeas parched

to a passing blur.

This road a ribbon of unspooled loneliness,

rimmed with the tinder of endless grassland,

the Sawtooth skyline glowing red.

All along the highway, hand-lettered signs

say Bless Our Firefighters.

Waving children offering water and snacks.

Out by the Walmart, there’s a makeshift

mess tent, sandwiches by the hundreds

where everyone hungry is fed.

When I get home, I should try to be kinder.

I should remember Idaho,

this dung-colored sky,

the cooler of sodas left at this crossroad,

ash-covered bills in the Folgers can

taped to its side.

Deschutes River Weekend

This is the life, we said around the campfire,

the night sky buckshot with stars.

In the air, the fragrance of sage,

a freight train on the far side of the river

clattering its cargo of grain.

Everywhere, rimrocks and outcrops,

the blue-black flanks of hills.

In the morning, after three days

camped in a canyon too deep

for cell service or satellite news,

we headed home.

When we got to the ridge line,

our phones began to chirp.

Eye witness reports. Politicians

tweeting thoughts and prayers.

How many rounds were found

in the shooter’s schoolbag,

how many students dead.

In the canyon,

trains announced themselves long

before rounding the curve. I don’t remember

now how we knew they were coming—

perhaps it was vibration,

or premonition, the way the body

sometimes feels before it knows.

Some trains needed two or three engines

to get through the canyon, but oddly,

pulled no caboose.

Still, I looked for that last car,

as though it mattered

that I see the end.