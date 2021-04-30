Two Poems by Erin Coughlin Hollowell

Corvus and crater
Roadside prophet, hag-stones and feathers
rattle you
along. Until evening
you find your tree, birch, spruce, or alder
to perch upon. Or curl
into wild
rose or raspberry thicket.
Tell us,
who loves the keyhole over the key?
History of defiance
Crow comes from the place where light dimples.
Mountaintops winked
away in snow’s silk
dangled by clouds, dragged across summit
until much is simply
effaced. Then
from what swirled squalls have disappeared, Crow
comes clapping
her black wings like laughter.
Header photo by René Bittner, courtesy Pixabay.