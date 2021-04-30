Two Poems by Erin Coughlin Hollowell

Corvus and crater

Roadside prophet, hag-stones and feathers

rattle you

along. Until evening

you find your tree, birch, spruce, or alder

to perch upon. Or curl

into wild

rose or raspberry thicket.

Tell us,

who loves the keyhole over the key?

History of defiance

Crow comes from the place where light dimples.

Mountaintops winked

away in snow’s silk

dangled by clouds, dragged across summit

until much is simply

effaced. Then

from what swirled squalls have disappeared, Crow

comes clapping

her black wings like laughter.