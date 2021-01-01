Old Roads, New Stories: A Literary Series

Why We Have Darkness

So the moon can rise

and paint a brushstroke on the water.

So the birds can call it a day

and let the crickets sing.

So a shape can pass

below a street lamp, and that lamp

can wear a halo,

and the animal making its rounds

is a cat or raccoon, whichever

you prefer right now

since darkness is the time for wishing,

when the ear you lean in

and speak to

is waiting to hear.

So the moon can rise.

So that sleep

can find us.

So train horns can tell us

that they know exactly: near

but distant, and never one place for long.