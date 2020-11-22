Letter to America by Emma Trelles

Corazón in Fall

People like my poems better when

They are serious and lament the fading

Vessels in my cornea, the fog of days

How I’ll be the last one left on the deck

At the bottom of one of the great oceans.

They don’t want to read about the cure

And how I will never stop listening

To Robert and his lovely sliced mouth

I don’t care how old I get. Poems are like

Fists or lipstick, why waste them on me

Trudging through the park with my free

Pandora and infectious truths, songs from before the new

Cool kids were born and endless, in the time of disco naps

Delicious chain smoking, the world and its innumerable fires

Then and now and now. A voice bleeds beneath my ribs

Into the rubber-band palms and baby lawns and empty cans

Crammed into the recycling, its triangle logo reminds me of radio

Active garbage buried at the core. We break. We sing the familiar

Because it feels soft and always. The numbers rise like souls

Flying into the hole no one can see, and did I tell you my arms

Carry decades of lockets shaped like metal hearts, corazónes ready

To click open or shut depending on what I can never tell.

There are so many, all that promise and defeat coiled around

My brittle turquoise view.