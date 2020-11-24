One Poem by Michael Walsh

The Kids Who Carved into Petroglyphs

At Jeffers Petroglyphs





By their initials and first names

scratched into quartzite

underfoot, I know the culprits: Otto

like a fancy scar

on a buffalo’s flank, Sven

muddling the lines of a glyph,

the meaning of its shape forgotten, and Judy

who needed to record the date

of defacement. I hear her story from the guide:

how she stole her father’s chisel,

chipped her way into a turtle’s back,

how much shame she brought

to her family in this search for the lost meanings

hidden within the shapes of the letters,

written on a shell next to the sun, an attempt,

if I’m generous,

to contrast two languages and find,

in the mixed-up symbols,

the trees of her homeland cut down long ago.

She still lives. I believe, on some days,

wherever she is, she hears the forest mumbling

when the wind blows across the carved twigs

of her name, out here, whispering to the nearby warriors,

asking forgiveness for this trespass.