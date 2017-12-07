Integrity



How rapidly the Blue Ridge disappears—

and soon we’ll be flying through a cloud

interior: we’re flying in the cloud, I remember

she’d say, as the plane then entered what

nothingness would look like if it ever

had a look. That shredding of color…

long before the cloud became technology.

But now I’ll have to leave these low

blue mountains, the ones that are never

ostentatiously sublime—just inward

shapes that soothe the peopled earth:

the farmhouses and trees I’ll also lose

to our ascension, before I’ve lost

that last ocean-ridge above the grass,

the one that won’t be asking anything

for itself. It offers a translucency,

always nearly mirroring the lower land

it also seems to shelter. Like a gifted

listener…. I guess it’s still too easy

to ascribe such integrity to landscape.

Will we never learn? But there’s also

some truth in it, you have to admit.

And look how quickly, as if in self-

chastening, that listening must fade.

is the author of four books of poems, including Perception (Four Way Books, 2017). She was a Guggenheim fellow in poetry for 2015-2016, and is a professor in the Program for Writers at the University of Illinois at Chicago. She is also the consulting editor for Poetry

Header photo of clouds above Blue Ridge Mountains by StockSnap, courtesy Pixabay. Photo of Christina Pugh courtesy the Bogliasco Foundation.

