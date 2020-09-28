Letter to America: Jeffrey Foucault Sings “Hurricane Lamp”

A song about hope, played across America.
In two decades on the road Jeffrey Foucault has become one of the most distinctive voices in American music, refining a sound instantly recognizable for its simplicity and emotional power. He’s built an international touring career on countless miles, indelible craft, and a series of critically-acclaimed albums, lauded for “Stark, literate songs that are as wide open as the landscape of his native Midwest” (The New Yorker), and described as “Quietly brilliant” (Irish Times). Blood Brothers, his sixth collection of original songs, was released in 2018.
Header photo by Tetiana Liubarska, courtesy Shutterstock.
