In a Time of Corona

with a line from Joanna Klink



I left camellias for you

by the stone bridge—

pink into white petals

circling the multitudes

of ovules yellow as late corn.

I did not pluck them

like a feather thief

from their leathery beds

but gathered blooms

from where they’d fallen

and scattered their bodies

across the capstones.

Don’t be afraid

to touch them. The day

will always be full

of reasons to stop

breathing. Lie down. Lie down

and feel the rivers shift,

blue veins through soil.

Place a petal on each eye.

Let them blush you

into waking. Let them say you met my passing

with a kiss, their skins,

soft and veined as yours.

Header photo by Lois P. Jones. Photo of Lois P. Jones taken at Les Armures Restaurant, Geneva, Switzerland by Lia Brooks.

