In a Time of Corona
with a line from Joanna Klink
I left camellias for you
by the stone bridge—
pink into white petals
circling the multitudes
of ovules yellow as late corn.
I did not pluck them
like a feather thief
from their leathery beds
but gathered blooms
from where they’d fallen
and scattered their bodies
across the capstones.
Don’t be afraid
to touch them. The day
will always be full
of reasons to stop
breathing. Lie down. Lie down
and feel the rivers shift,
blue veins through soil.
Place a petal on each eye.
Let them blush you
into waking. Let them say you met my passing
with a kiss, their skins,
soft and veined as yours.
Read more new Letters to America in Dear America: Letters of Hope, Habitat, Defiance, and Democracy, published by Terrain.org and Trinity University Press.
Header photo by Lois P. Jones. Photo of Lois P. Jones taken at Les Armures Restaurant, Geneva, Switzerland by Lia Brooks.
