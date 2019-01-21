Finalist : Terrain.org 9th Annual Contest in Poetry

To Scatter at Descanso Gardens

Cuando yo me muera,

enterradme si queris en una veleta.

Cuando yo me muera! ~ Lorca



When evening arrives

as a stranger in velvet slippers

it has no shadow

but you panic

at your mirrored reflection

in the dark.

It feels like death—

a spider waiting

and when you leave

this body

it will weave you

into forgetting.

But you want to remember all

you’ve ever been

a Buddha beneath

the Bodhi tree.

Watch your lives

burn away

like a great forest

then the calm

the ash.

Sebastián

the gardener says

he’ll find you again,

when he’s troweled

the upper fields

and dug the weeds away.

He’ll talk to you

so you’ll never be lonely.

He knows how deer leap

the fence

in the closed hours

to graze on the sweetest grasses.

How the ghosts

of the scrub oaks wander.

There are nights

when the moon slips off

its white coat

and every wild thing

stirs in its cauldron.

When the wind rattles

the leaves

you’ll be buried like Lorca

in a weather vane—

the one that stands

near the fiery maple

how it turns and turns

toward the stars

cold with memory.

To a Friend at Rilke’s Grave in Raron

Alles ist eins. ~ Rilke

for Lia



The black-faced sheep

are bleating, their bells

a soft song—a clinking of spoons

in tin cups—a call to presence

when the world draws them

into its map of the living.

The pines trees know how the dark hum

of a new season enters the lungs

like a promise. And if it is a promise

how can it be sustained?

I stand in bare feet near my rucksack

and the grey slate path

to his grave. The mountains offer distance,

the snow a memory of a life

I barely recall. Just the blue repeating

of the Alps and from somewhere a chant—

three words that fall from the air

as my shadow touches his grave.

And as I whisper them over and over

I cannot say he isn’t present.

I cannot say the dead don’t move toward

what calls them. Only how the valley stretches

its worn jacket on the grass

and begs me to stay. How my heart

is a spinnaker in the wind

catching the breath of it. I linger as long

as I can—until the shadow of his cross

escapes into darkness. I make my way back

through the mosaic of gravestones

and the plots of bright flowers planted

near each grave. Cross the corner

where the aspen trembles

and then I see you just as you are—awoken

from the place of dreams and I cannot tell where

the soft green slope of the hill ends

and your hip begins. I want to say

don’t forget her, she’s still on the hill,

her body shaded from October sun—

her face in profile, arms resting on knees

as she looks into the deepening vale.

Aren’t parts of us buried in the lands we meet?

Our souls broken into bones

sure as flint. There are foxes like wood smoke

in the body. They move quietly in the forest.

They know one of their own. They will find you.

They will dig you up.

Lois P. Jones is the author of Night Ladder (Glass Lyre Press, 2017). Prize honors include the Lascaux Poetry Prize in 2017, the Bristol Poetry Prize in 2016, and the Tiferet Poetry Prize in 2012. She has work published or forthcoming in New Voices: Contemporary Writers Confronting the Holocaust (Vallentine Mitchell of London, 2019), is the author of(Glass Lyre Press, 2017). Prize honors include the Lascaux Poetry Prize in 2017, the Bristol Poetry Prize in 2016, and the Tiferet Poetry Prize in 2012. She has work published or forthcoming in(Vallentine Mitchell of London, 2019), Narrative, Tupelo Quarterly, and American Poetry Journal. She is the poetry editor of andShe is the poetry editor of Kyoto Journal and hosts Pacifica Radio’s Poets Cafe in Los Angeles

Header and other photo of Descanso Gardens by Lois P. Jones.

