Nature Writing During the Quarantine

Welcome to week two of Nature Writing during the Quarantine. Today I take you on a tour of my writing shack, show off the osprey platform, and try to weave together three ideas: work, water, and nesting.

This is followed by a writing prompt that focuses on learning one thing. It was inspired by the famous John Muir quote: “When we try to pick out anything by itself, we find it hitched to everything else in the Universe.”

Prompt: Learn the One Thing

is the author of 11 books that blend a love of nature, humor, memoir, and environmentalism, including the forthcoming Leave It As It Is: A Journey Through Theodore Roosevelt’s American Wilderness and the New York Times-bestselling All the Wild That Remains: Edward Abbey, Wallace Stegner and the American West. Gessner currently serves as chair of the Creative Writing Department at the University of North Carolina Wilmington, where he is also the founder and editor-in-chief of the literary magazine David Gessner is the author of 11 books that blend a love of nature, humor, memoir, and environmentalism, including the forthcoming Leave It As It Is: A Journey Through Theodore Roosevelt’s American Wilderness and the-bestsellingGessner currently serves as chair of the Creative Writing Department at the University of North Carolina Wilmington, where he is also the founder and editor-in-chief of the literary magazine Ecotone . Gessner lives in Wilmington, North Carolina with his wife, the novelist Nina de Gramont, and their daughter Hadley.

Header photo by 272447, courtesy Pixabay. Photo of David Gessner by Debi Lorenc.

