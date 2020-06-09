April 7, 2020
Alcohol
By some miracle beyond my understanding, I didn’t get the gene. My parents were both drunks. I use the word consciously. In a normal week they together went through three fifths of vodka. In a bad week, the numbers could go anywhere.
My father broke my femur when I was four in a semi-drunken rage (maybe just a rage), my mother was too drunk to care when (for nearly ten years) he dragged me with him into the shower. I say none of that to sensationalize anything, and hopefully not to trigger anyone. I am not angry or bitter, I have just learned that when it comes to abuse, facts work better than euphemisms.
I drank some in college because everybody did, but I didn’t care about it. I drank some at writer gatherings over the years because if I didn’t everyone looked at me pityingly and I didn’t want to have to explain. About ten years ago I realized I didn’t have to keep drinking for anyone else’s social comfort. Now I am a situational drinker and when I say that I mean maybe ten drinks a year. I had a few drinks when I went to Iceland because they make their own gin and I wanted to ingest everything Icelandic. I had two drinks at my own bachelorette party because Sarna used my favorite Fever Tree ginger beer in the Moscow mules. I have not had a drink since the pandemic began and only a very few during the Trump presidency because I have been in survival mode since I first heard he was going to be a candidate, and a person in survival mode needs all of their senses alive.
Most of my friends drink, but I have steered my life away from those who drink a lot. I don’t like to be around drunk people. And not being around them is an act of care and kindness I have decided to allow myself.
So much damage was done to me as a child, and while alcohol was not the reason, it was often the excuse. I have grown out of that damage, and to a certain extent am free of it. In other words, I could probably drink reasonably safely. But I don’t. As I think about it now, not drinking is a kind of freedom. It is the freedom to get up at 7 a.m. on a frosty morning, bundle up, go outside, and photograph the ice crystals on your Paso Fino’s back.
Photos courtesy Pam Houston.
