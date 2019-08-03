Peavey, Mitchell’s Boom, 1953



What my father couldn’t say

is how he put together the sound

of the donkey engine starting up

with the strain of cables biting

into bark & so understood that the new guy

was dumping a truckload of logs

from the boom deck into the salt

without checking whether anyone

was down below still rafting the strays

from the prior load, which was,

in fact, what my father was doing,

balanced on the butt of a red cedar

about to hook another with his pike

pole, his cork boots giving him enough

traction on the otherwise slick wood that he chucked

his pole to one side & dove for the bottom,

praying the tide was high enough to keep

the logs off him, but so scared when he hit mud

he tried to dig himself even deeper, squirming between

two fat deadheads lying parallel

to one another in the black muck,

frantically wishing he was part geoduck,

sinuses aching from the pressure, his left palm

catching on the hook of a lost peavey buried

in the sludge, holding himself down with it

while the logs above tore up the bright green

rug of the surface, some of them tumbling

all the way to the bottom, but bouncing off

the sunken hemlocks on either side of him,

so that only his right shoulder was bruised,

& he couldn’t tell you how, though it felt like

something with tentacles was squeezing his chest,

he was able to stay down long enough to wrench

that peavey from the mud & haul it left-handed

through a shower of bark scraps up to a surface still

shuddering & heaving with logs, having no idea his

stubborn eldest son would break the handle

sixty-five years later while trying to roll a windfall

white fir & would order a new handle made of radiant

ash from the Joseph Peavey factory back in Maine,

because a good tool, by god, might some day save your ass

& is something you do not waste.

Anna’s

for Sally



“Abiding year around,” says one field guide,

No longer a migrator following the bright

Names of flowers south, hence this splotch of color

In the front window, drawn by the orange

Vision of nasturtiums in a pot on the porch, checking

Each wilted blossom before turning to hover

Right up against the glass. It’s four months

Since the last rufous left for the easy life. The

Anna’s is tougher, persisting through frost, snow,

Rain, & the gray-on-gray times. Very like

You, I often think: abiding, “staying on,”

Persistent, seeking out every splotch

Of color in the bleached, anemic days, as love

Enjoins, as strength demands, waiting out the lean

Months for the good, waiting for light, bearing your own.

Samuel Green’s most recent collection of poetry is All That Might Be Done (Carnegie Mellon University Press, 2014). A new collection, Disturbing the Light—also from Carnegie Mellon—in the fall of 2020.













