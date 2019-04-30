

Hellbender

Cryptobranchus alleganiensis



On the north fork of the Cowpasture

twenty inches of devil dog swam

in wicked esses between my knees

and startled me for a risky instant.

I almost toppled over in that swift

river, as they resemble some infernal

creature—mean, even lethal—though

in truth whether you say grampus, snot

otter or hellbender, they’re harmless

to all but crawdaddies and inchlings.

Anglers long believed those salamanders

wolfed game fish, so pegged any hooked

samples to trees, warning sportsmen

the catch nearby would be meager.

In fact, benders prosper in pristine streams

as species indicators, their decline

a warning of trouble to follow. Where

they nest, vigorous fish typically thrive.

Slick-skinned due to mucous, the ugly

swimmers breathe through their hides

and have been residents for centuries.

My granny said you can keep a live

bender in a bucket at bunkside all night,

and they will save you from witch

mischief like night sweats, wet dreams.

That memory whips my mind back

to the business at hand—swift current,

light’s shimmer, the reviving breeze,

deft brookies flashing, as scent drifts

sweet from the lofty tulip poplar trees.

Header photo of hellbender by Dave Herasimtschuk, courtesy Freshwaters Illustrated and U.S. Department of Agriculture via Fickr.